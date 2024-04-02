Heatwave to scorch Odisha in peak election season

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is set for a brutal summer as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a significant jump in heatwave days during the April-May-June period. The state experiences around 11 heatwave days between April and June but this year, it may record 17 to 25 heatwave days during the three months.

In its seasonal outlook for hot weather season (April to June), the national weather forecaster said areas prone to Odisha is among the eight states that would witness increased heatwave days. The others are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Director General of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Odisha normally experiences one to three heatwave days in April but this year, it may witness in the range of two to eight heatwave days.

Mohapatra also pointed out that coastal regions experience humidity up to 65 per cent and its level further increases during May. “El Nino condition will prevail in April and May but it will become neutral during monsoon,” he added.

El Nino creates dryer and hotter summers and this means the country is expected to witness sweltering heat as it heads to general elections in the coming days. With the polls starting mid-May, officials, political leaders, workers and voters will have to bear the brunt of scorching heat.