IT raids on BJD leader Chhatoi’s coaching institute

BHUBANESWAR: The Income Tax department on Monday raided various property linked to Vanik coaching institute founded by BJD leader Subrat Chhatoi. The simultaneous raids launched in the wee hours continued till late in the evening, said sources.

Chhatoi is reportedly a close aide of a senior BJD leader. The raids were conducted at various places in Bhubaneswar and Jajpur. Sources said the department also raided a hotel in Jajpur having links with the senior BJD leader. “Vanik institute’s gross turnover increased over the last five years but its management is showing huge losses and bogus expenditures. Its management is also showing trade payable and unsecured loans,” said sources aware of the raids.

Sources said the IT department officials suspect tax evasion by Vanik institute and the investment of the ill-gotten money into the hotel situated in Jajpur and investigation in this regard is on. “Raids will continue at the offices of Vanik Education Pvt Ltd and on the premises of its senior and key employees like directors, accounts officers and others,” they said.

A team of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) had also raided various branches of Vanik institute in March last year over suspected tax evasion. The institute has branches in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Balasore, Rourkela and Kolkata.

The raids come amid allegations by various Opposition parties that the Centre is using different enforcement agencies against their leaders ahead of elections.