Odisha: Misbehaviour plaint against BCJD president

JAJPUR: A woman member of the BJP on Monday accused a student wing leader of BJD of misbehaving with her at Mangalpur village under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district.

As per the complaint, Sahana Pervin, a women’s wing activist of Dharmasala BJP unit was speaking on various welfare schemes of the Union government by moving from door to door at Mangalpur village on the day when president, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal of Jajpur, Soumya Prakash Biswal, allegedly misbehaved with her.

“Soumya Prakash Biswal and one of his aides hurled abuses at me and manhandled me due to which I fell down while talking to people about the various welfare schemes of the union government at Mangalpur village,” the complaint stated.

In the evening, many BJP workers of the Dharmasala unit staged a protest under the bridge on NH-16 at Jaraka Bazaar alleging that women are not safe under the BJD rule. Dharmasala police station IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak could not be contacted for comments.