Onion-laden truck catches fire on NH-49 in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA : An onion-laden truck caught fire along NH-49, a few kilometre from Dwarsuni Ghat under Bisoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Monday morning.

Despite efforts by fire extinguisher teams from Bangiriposi and Bisoi, the blaze raged on uncontrollably. However, there is no trace of the driver and the helper.

Police and additional firefighting units rushed to the scene but their attempts to douse the fire proved futile. The fire engulfed a radius of approximately 40 to 50 metre, burning nearby trees.

Despite the deployment of five additional water tanks, the flames persisted, eventually reaching the truck’s oil tank and engine, creating an alarming situation.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the truck, en route from Nashik in Maharashtra to Kolkata, caught fire due to an electrical short circuit, that emanated from the engine and subsequently spread throughout the vehicle, police said.

The truck owner has been informed and a case registered. Police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic along mishap site on NH-49.