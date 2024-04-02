Paradip Port in Odisha sets new cargo record

PARADIP: The Paradip Port has achieved a new record of handling 145.38 million metric tonne (MMT) of cargo throughput in financial year 2023-24. This achievement has propelled Paradip ahead of Deendayal Port, Kandla making it the highest cargo-handling port in the country.

Besides, Paradip Port has also recorded a growth of 10.02 MMT (7.4 per cent) in traffic on year-on-year basis. The port has achieved the highest ever coastal shipping traffic of 59.19 MMT, with a growth of 1.30 per cent over the previous year. The handling of thermal coal through coastal shipping has also seen a substantial increase, reaching 43.97 MMT with a growth of 4.02 per cent over the previous year.

The port has been able to improve its berth productivity to 33,014 MT, registering a 6.33 per cent growth. The berth productivity achieved by Paradip Port is the highest among all the ports in the country. The port has also handled 21,665 rakes, a growth of 7.65 per cent and 2,710 ships, a 13.82 per cent increase over the previous financial year.

Various system improvement measures have contributed to the increased performance in cargo handling, including enhanced operations at the mechanised coal-handling plant. Additionally, declaration of the northern dock for handling 16-metre draught cape vessels and the simultaneous handling of Cape and Panamax vessels at coal handling berths have further optimised operations.

In a move to boost business development, Paradip Port has frozen its tariff for cargo handling at 2022 levels for the next three years, maintaining its status as the most cost-effective port in the country.

Financially, the port has exhibited impressive growth, with operating revenue crossing Rs 2,300 crore, operating surplus surpassing Rs 1,510 crore, and net surplus before tax reaching Rs 1,570 crore. The net surplus after tax has also increased by 20 per cent as compared to the previous year.

Paradip Port aims to surpass the 300 MMT capacity mark within three years with commissioning of the Western Dock project.