Residents in Odisha promise to boycott poll and politicians

BARIPADA: Frustrated by the persistent lack of essential amenities like motorable roads and access to clean drinking water, residents of Jadunathpur panchayat, nestled within the Badasahi constituency, have decided to neither entertain politicians seeking votes nor exercise franchise until their demands are met.

On February 13, 2024, the villagers staged a protest outside the collector’s office, demanding urgent action to address their grievances. Despite submitting memorandums to the block development officer, MLA Sanatan Bijuli, and district administration, their pleas fell on deaf ears. Led by sarpanch Tuni Singh and Panchayat Samiti member Laxmi Giri, residents from various tribal communities voiced their frustration with the government’s neglect.

“The absence of motorable roads has led to dire consequences, including challenges in accessing healthcare facilities, with ambulances unable to reach many villages. Moreover, residents face perennial water crisis,” Singh lamented.

The panchayat has 14 wards and 3,500 voters among a population of 6,500. Disillusioned by the lack of response from officials, the residents have also vowed to boycott the 2024 election if their demands remain unaddressed.

Despite assurances from additional district magistrate Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak for a spot inquiry by the BDO of Badasahi and promises to take necessary steps, a month has passed without any intervention. “Neither any official nor politician has visited the villages within the panchayat to address our basic issues,” Singh stated, adding, “We have decided not to meet leaders of political parties when they approach us for votes until our grievances are resolved.”