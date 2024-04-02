Single-use plastic ban enforced in protected areas of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The ban on single-use plastic inside protected areas of the state came into force from Monday with enforcement at different places including sanctuaries, national parks and tiger reserves. Eco-tourism sites and nature camps also followed suit from the day.

Forest officials were seen stopping tourists from entering sanctuaries in Sunabeda, Kapilash and other areas with plastic bottles and polythene etc.

Field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni said the ban has been enforced as per the guidelines of the Forest department issued last month. “Visitors are being encouraged not to carry any single-use plastic item to the forest right at the entrance gate,” he added. Awareness boards will be installed to sensitise tourists visiting the forest and sanctuary area, said officials of Chandaka Wildlife Division. Officials said from now on visitors carrying food items in plastic wraps are being asked to dispose of the wraps at designated places and garbage bins and not litter the protected areas.

The Forest department had announced a ban on single-use plastic inside protected areas with effect from April 1. Officials said violation of the instructions issued under section 33(C) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 may even invite arrest and jail term along with fines.

The guidelines have been framed to safeguard forest habitats from hazards of single-use plastic and ensure that visitors and public at large are not put to inconvenience, officials said.