Two women leaders resign from BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJD is harping on women’s empowerment as its key campaign issue for the elections, two of its women leaders resigned on Monday alleging the party’s doublespeak on the subject.

Sandhyabati Pradhan, a former chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSPCR) and social activist Linkan Subudhi quit the party stating women in the party are not getting the respect they deserve within the outfit.

In her resignation letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Pradhan said she felt the voices of persons like her are not reaching the chief minister as he seems to be surrounded by a coterie with vested personal interests. “Your door seems to be closed to listen to our grievances, suggestions and advice. As I am disillusioned with the present state of affairs in Biju Janata Dal, I regretfully have taken this decision,” she added.

Subudhi resigned in protest against her continuous neglect in the party. “I cannot continue in a party where women empowerment is only a slogan. Women are not given any respect. They get less respect and dignity in the party nowadays,” she added.