Bathudi community in Odisha blocks entry of tourists to Similipal National Park

BARIPADA: Tourists visiting the Similipal National Park on Tuesday faced obstacles as members of the Bathudi community obstructed the Kalianai entry point. The standoff ensued when the Forest department refused entry to excess vehicles, causing frustration among the community.

According to sources, while the department typically permits up to 30 vehicles entry via the gates from the Jashipur area, the Bathudi community arrived with over 60 vehicles on the day. Their intention was to reach Athardeula, a religious site within the park, for a traditional event spanning five days.

The annual ritual, held during the first week of Chaitra, involves the worship of their deities, Badam and Badamani, in a bid for divine appeasement. Residents from Jashipur, Karanjia, and neighbouring areas had hired vehicles for the journey to Athardeula. However, tensions rose when only 30 vehicles were granted entry, in adherence to regulations.

Consequently, the community members staged a blockade at the entry gate early in the morning demanding permit to all the vehicles to enter. Following a five-hour standoff, the blockade was lifted after intervention from the district administration and senior department officials.

Official sources clarified that while entry of up to 30 vehicles are allowed from Jashipur side as per regulations, additional vehicles had not been permitted initially. Subsequently, the department reconsidered and allowed the extra vehicles.