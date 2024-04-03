BJP announces candidates for 112 Assembly seats in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday renominated 17 of its 22 sitting MLAs and named new faces for Bramhagiri and Malkangiri Assembly seats in place of the sitting legislators for the upcoming elections.

Union minister of state for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu, one of the two sitting MPs who were denied renomination for Lok Sabha election, has not figured in the first list of 112 candidates. However, the party has named Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari for Brajrajnagar Assembly seat which he has lost thrice in the past.

As the CEC is yet to clear names for the remaining 35 Assembly segments in a House of 147 seats, it is expected that Tudu may figure in the second list. He is likely to fielded from either Saraskana or Rairangpur seat. While Rairangpur MLA Naba Charan Majhi has been named as candidate for Mayurbhanj parliamentary constituency, the party is seriously contemplating to replace Saraskana MLA Dr Bhudan Murmu for his poor performance, sources said.

Bramhagiri legislator Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra has given way to his niece and daughter of former Congress MLA late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra Upasana for the coastal seat under Puri parliamentary constituency. As Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi expressed his unwillingness to contest the upcoming polls due to serious health issues, the party has nominated a senior party worker Narasingh Madkami for the constituency.

Prominent faces in the list include state BJP president Manmohan Samal, who has been fielded from Chandbali.