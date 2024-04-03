BJP demands action against Joda police

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday demanded action against officers of Joda police station in connection with the mysterious death of a tribal youth in their custody on March 27.

A delegation led by state BJP spokesperson Satyabrata Panda met the Director General of Police (DGP) and urged him to institute an inquiry into the death of 23-year-old Dinesh Naik, who was the only breadwinner of his family of four.

The newly-married tribal youth was picked up by the police on March 25 for questioning following a complaint against him. It is not clear why Dinesh was admitted in Tisco hospital for treatment. He was later declared dead by the doctors attending him, Panda said.

Alleging that Naik succumbed to extreme police torture, Panda said they urged the DGP to registered a case of murder against the in-charge officer of Joda police station.

They further demanded action against the district superintendent of police, Keonjhar for not initiating any action against police officers responsible for Dinesh’s death. The party also urged that compensation of Rs 1 crore be paid to the kin of the deceased.

Panda said this is the second custodial death in Joda police station. In January last year, a man in police custody was also found dead. Such cases are being suppressed as the police are hand in glove with mines mafia who are behind such organised killings, he alleged.