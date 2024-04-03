Diarrhoea spread: Health dept allays fear in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Following detection of a few diarrhoea cases in Sambalpur city, the Health department assured that there is no reason to worry as the situation is under control. While the city reported 34 cases last month, recently, only five cases were registered.

Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, the chief district medical officer (CDMO), Sujata Rani Mishra said the cases reported from the city occurred due to individual incidents of food poisoning and there has been no outbreak in the city.

The total number of cases reported from Hirakud reached 288 during the outbreak with 227 registered from outbreak-affected areas and 61 sporadic cases with no fatalities.

“Except Hirakud, there is no epidemic-like situation in any other part of the district. The outbreak was limited to Hirakud town only which has now been curbed. Our health teams are on vigil, water samples are being collected for regular quality testing and rectal swabs tested. The situation is completely under control,” Mishra stated.

The CDMO appealed to the public to not panic and adopt a few lifestyle changes to prevent themselves from getting affected. “Drink boiled and filtered water, wash hands regularly, maintain personal hygiene while eating, avoid street food, drinking water from unknown sources and eat hot food,” she advised.