Diarrhoea spread: Health dept allays fear in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Following detection of a few diarrhoea cases in Sambalpur city, the Health department assured that there is no reason to worry as the situation is under control. While the city reported 34 cases last month, recently, only five cases were registered.
Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, the chief district medical officer (CDMO), Sujata Rani Mishra said the cases reported from the city occurred due to individual incidents of food poisoning and there has been no outbreak in the city.
The total number of cases reported from Hirakud reached 288 during the outbreak with 227 registered from outbreak-affected areas and 61 sporadic cases with no fatalities.
“Except Hirakud, there is no epidemic-like situation in any other part of the district. The outbreak was limited to Hirakud town only which has now been curbed. Our health teams are on vigil, water samples are being collected for regular quality testing and rectal swabs tested. The situation is completely under control,” Mishra stated.
The CDMO appealed to the public to not panic and adopt a few lifestyle changes to prevent themselves from getting affected. “Drink boiled and filtered water, wash hands regularly, maintain personal hygiene while eating, avoid street food, drinking water from unknown sources and eat hot food,” she advised.
Some sporadic cases have been found in areas such as Matru Vihar and Danipali in Sambalpur Town. While these cases do not specifically meet clinical case definition of diarrhoeal illnesses, investigations revealed that the exposure may be due to contaminated food from parties, outside street vendors, hot climate and unsafe health and unhygienic practices, the department officials informed.
The outbreak in Hirakud town was confirmed on March 21 after 36 cases were reported in a single day from five localities. Subsequently, the number of affected went on rising and the district health department swung into action to control the spread. Alongside, the PHED department also took steps to repair the pipe leakages besides test water from the affected areas.
Eventually, a patient died while undergoing treatment on March 23. In the last 10 days, four patients have died while undergoing treatment for diarrhoea. While the news had triggered panic among the locals, the district administration on March 28 clarified that these fatalities were due to pre-existing health conditions rather than diarrhoea-related complications.
However, even after more nearly a fortnight, the cause behind the outbreak is yet to be ascertained. Earlier, contamination of supply water was suspected to be the cause. But the PHED department denied the claims.