GST surge in Odisha exceeds budget estimate by over Rs 1,300 crore

BHUBANESWAR: In a giant leap in revenue augmentation, the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Odisha crossed the budget estimate in last financial year reflecting the strength of the state economy in various sectors.

The GST collection was Rs 2,047.45 crore more than the budget estimate of around Rs 22,004 crore. The overall tax revenue collection in last fiscal was Rs 37,160.80 crore as compared to the estimate of Rs 35,831 crore in 2023-24. Though barring 2019-20 and 2021-22, the overall tax collection has surpassed the budget estimate in the rest three financial years, the growth has been phenomenal last fiscal.

The gross GST collection was the highest Rs 5,135.81 crore in February 2024, followed by Rs 5,109.33 crore last month, Rs 5,035.74 crore in April, Rs 4,408.27 crore in August, Rs 4,397.73 crore in May, Rs 4,379.97 crore in June, Rs 4,351.42 crore in December, Rs 4,295.08 crore in November and Rs 4,249.12 crore in September 2023.

Official sources attributed the landmark growth to the initiatives taken by the GST Commissionerate in creating a specific intelligence and analytics unit, which has proven to be the cynosure of all the revenue augmentation measures.

Intelligence generation and brainstorming on several key areas like return filing, ITC mismatch, sectoral analysis and IGST reversal have resulted in the record-breaking revenue collection for the department.