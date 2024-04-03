Odisha: Anjani gets second chance as JMM’s Mayurbhanj LS candidate

BARIPADA: In a calculated move to consolidate its position ahead of the 2024 general election, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has decided on Anjani Soren as its candidate for the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat.

This decision follows careful deliberation within the party, particularly in the light of ongoing discussions for a potential coalition with the Congress and candidates fielded by the BJP and BJD.

Spokesperson of JMM Shivaji Moulik told TNIE that the party has already decided on Anjani to contest for Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat after a recent meeting. Her name will soon be officially declared.

On the possibility of alliances with Congress and other parties, Moulik said the discussion is underway. “Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren had suggested her name in the last meeting,” he added.

Anjani, currently president of JMM’s Odisha unit, brings with her a legacy deeply rooted in the state’s political scenario. As daughter of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren and the sister of former Chhattisgarh CM Hemant Soren, she is committed to furthering her family’s political legacy while also championing the interests of the tribal communities she represents.

Wife of late Debananda Marndi, a resident of a tiny village Ghadadega within Kusumi block in Mayurbhanj district, Anjani completed Intermediate of Arts in 2009, as per her nomination paper filed in 2019.