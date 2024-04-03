Odisha: Caught between two states, Sankhamedi villagers feel neglected

BALASORE: Tension simmers in Sankhamedi village in Balasore as a longstanding territorial dispute between Odisha and West Bengal governments continues to deprive residents of welfare schemes and access to essential services.

Located on the border of the two states, the fate of the village hangs in the balance as politicians promise resolutions but fail to act. Six decades ago, a settlement by the West Bengal government unilaterally shifted Sankhamedi village’s jurisdiction under its control, stripping residents of their rights in Odisha.

Despite assurances from Odisha officials, including ministers and politicians, to address the dispute, nothing has materialised till now leaving villagers in a state of uncertainty and frustration.

The historical record, dating back to a major settlement in 1922, indicates that Sankhamedi village fell under Odisha’s jurisdiction. However, West Bengal’s Revenue department in 1958 allegedly transferred control to their jurisdiction, sparking grievances among residents who continue to pay taxes to West Bengal authorities.

Numerous attempts to resolve the issue, including complaints lodged with local authorities, have yielded little progress. Villagers, with about 300 voters, find themselves caught between two states, with lack of access to government benefits and services.

Ward member Ajay Jena and local resident Narayan Jena said though they have the right to vote in both the states, they are deprived of benefits, such as housing, education, and infrastructure which is provided by Odisha, while West Bengal offers little assistance. The village’s education system suffers, with increasing dropout rates and a lack of higher education facilities, they added.