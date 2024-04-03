Odisha: ECI orders transfer of 2 IAS, 6 IPS officers to non-poll related posts

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered immediate transfer of eight bureaucrats including two collectors and four superintendents of police (SPs) from their current postings to non-election related posts.

IG Central Asish Kumar Singh, Cutttack DCP Kanwar Vishal Singh, Cuttack collector Vineet Bhardwaj, Jagatsinghpur collector Parul Patawari, Angul SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Ganjam SP Saravama Vivek M, Khurda SP Jugal Kishore Banoth and Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra have been directed to be transferred to non-election related posts.

In a letter to the state chief secretary, ECI secretary Rakesh Kumar said the transfers be effected immediately and a compliance report should be submitted. The ECI has asked the state government to recommend a panel of three eligible officers in respect of each of the posts for filling up of the vacancies.

The ECI move has come in the midst of allegations from Opposition political parties regarding biasness and misuse of power and position by some government officials. On March 9, a BJP delegation had met the chief electoral officer (CEO), Odisha, over the delay in transfer of government officers before the general elections. The party had alleged that some police officers were continuing at their place of posting even after five years.

The ECI on March 21 had issued transfer order of Dhenkanal collector along with SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural.