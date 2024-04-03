Odisha: Protect sanctity of the ‘conch,’ urge servitors

BHUBANESWAR: Several servitors of Jagannath temple at Puri on Tuesday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take steps to ensure that the sacredness and sanctity of the conch is protected.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief electoral officer (CEO), the servitors stated that it is an insult to keep the conch symbol covered on the grand road at Puri. This has hurt the spiritual thoughts of the people and immediate steps should be taken to correct the situation.

The servitors urged the ECI to direct Puri district administration to refrain from taking such steps as Puri is also known as Sankha Kshetra. Conch is associated with the spiritual feelings of the people and has no links with any political party, they said.

Stating that conch is linked with spiritual feeling and culture of crores of Odia people, the servitors said it also has a special place in Indian civilisation. Every sacred work is started with blowing of conch and covering of conch has pained the people of the Sankha Kshetra, they added.