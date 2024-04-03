Odisha: Speculation rife over Ray’s re-entry into BJP

ROURKELA: Speculation is rife about the possible return of former union minister Dilip Ray to BJP after the saffron party announced its candidates for six Assembly constituencies in Sundargarh district leaving out Rourkela on Tuesday.

It is believed that Ray is most likely to contest from Rourkela seat on a BJP ticket. The buzz over Ray’s re-entry into BJP holds credence as senior party leaders are privately admitting it. As all eyes are now on the prestigious Rourkela seat, the fate of Ray hinges on the hearing of Delhi High Court on April 5.

Ray on March 21 had urged the Delhi HC to stay his conviction in the coal scam and allow him to contest the Assembly and Parliamentary elections. Earlier in 2020, a CBI court had convicted Ray and others for alleged irregularities in coal block allocation during his tenure as union minister of state for coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government in 1999.

Soon after, the Delhi HC had suspended the conviction. Sources said if Ray is fielded by the BJP in Rourkela, he would give a tough fight to Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak who has been named as the BJD candidate for the Assembly seat. In 2014, Ray as a BJP candidate had defeated Nayak by a margin of 10,929 votes.