Self-regulate campaigning to tackle heat in Odisha: CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal

BHUBANESWAR: With the national weather forecaster predicting one of the harshest summers in the state this year, Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Tuesday sought self-regulation of campaigns by all political parties to effectively tackle the climatic challenges at the hustings.

While assuring that the election commission is ready with contingency measures to deal with any prevailing situation, Dhal said the appeal to the political parties will be to refrain from conducting meetings, rallies, processions between 11 am and 3 pm. They will also be discouraged from involving women, elderly and children in their campaign processions and rallies.

Talking to TNIE, the CEO acknowledged that the general elections in Odisha this year will be held under extraordinary circumstances in peak summer season compounded by the IMD predictions of heatwave surge.

“Usually, elections in the state take place in April. But this year, it will stretch from mid-May to June when the summer will be at its severest. We have to be ready with special measures not only for smooth conduct of polling but also ensure the campaign process by political parties is convenient for the candidates as well as the electorate,” he said. Dhal said the experience drawn from the Jharsuguda bypoll that was held on May 10 last year will help in coordinating the general elections this time.