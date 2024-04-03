Self-regulate campaigning to tackle heat in Odisha: CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal

BHUBANESWAR: With the national weather forecaster predicting one of the harshest summers in the state this year, Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Tuesday sought self-regulation of campaigns by all political parties to effectively tackle the climatic challenges at the hustings.
While assuring that the election commission is ready with contingency measures to deal with any prevailing situation, Dhal said the appeal to the political parties will be to refrain from conducting meetings, rallies, processions between 11 am and 3 pm. They will also be discouraged from involving women, elderly and children in their campaign processions and rallies.
Talking to TNIE, the CEO acknowledged that the general elections in Odisha this year will be held under extraordinary circumstances in peak summer season compounded by the IMD predictions of heatwave surge.
“Usually, elections in the state take place in April. But this year, it will stretch from mid-May to June when the summer will be at its severest. We have to be ready with special measures not only for smooth conduct of polling but also ensure the campaign process by political parties is convenient for the candidates as well as the electorate,” he said. Dhal said the experience drawn from the Jharsuguda bypoll that was held on May 10 last year will help in coordinating the general elections this time.
“The political parties had complied with our request on campaigning and we are certain they will abide this time too,” he said.
Asked about plans for making changes in voting time in consideration of the heatwave conditions, Dhal said there was little scope for that. “Voting cannot start earlier than the scheduled 7 am as there are processes like mock drills and other arrangements before that. They take time. Extending polling time beyond 6 pm is also not possible due to various factors of location, terrain, security and voting personnel engaged. However, as is the practice, the voting will continue beyond the scheduled time if voters are in queue before 6 pm,” he said.
The CEO said the district administrations have been asked to make all arrangements for smooth conduct of polling and preventing any untoward incident due to heatwave conditions. Besides the basic arrangements of seating, queue management, provision of drinking water, refreshing beverages like buttermilk, etc.,ORS, toilets, ramps, priority to elderly, and persons with disabilities, the administrations have been asked to cover up queue area if no corridor or verandah is available at the polling stations.
“Additional halls in the polling stations, if available, will be opened and seating arrangements made there for voters. Every section officer will have a paramedical staff attached for dealing with emergent situations. Youth volunteers will also be engaged to assist voters,” Dhal said.
70% of licenced firearms deposited
As part of enforcement measures for peaceful conduct of polls, owners of licenced firearms have been ordered to deposit them with their local police stations. Around 60-70% of the firearms have already been deposited, the CEO said