SOA, CARI to collaborate for research on plants

BHUBANESWAR: SOA university has inked a pact with the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), an institute working under Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) in Bhubaneswar, to undertake a collaborative research for evaluating anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties of two plants.

CCRAS is an autonomous institution functioning under the Ministry of Ayush. It is the nodal apex body in the country for formulation and coordination of research in ayurvedic sciences.

As per the agreement, the two institutes will jointly conduct the research on the project titled ‘Aqueous and ethanolic extraction of two promising extra-pharmacopoeial (Anukta Dravya) plants and evaluation of their anti-inflammatory and wound-healing activities’ in next two years. The entire funding for the proposed project will be extended by CCRAS while execution of the project in part will be done at SOA’s Centre for Biotechnology.

An MoU was signed by pro vice-chancellor and registrar of SOA Prof Bibhuti Bhushan Pradhan and director in-charge of CCRAS-CARI Sarada Ota, who has been deputed by CCRAS as coordinator of the project. Professor of Centre for Biotechnology at SOA Pratap Chandra Panda and research officer (Ayurveda), CCRAS-CARI Purnendu Panda will be the principal investigators of the project.

As per the MoU, CCRAS-CARI and SOA will organise joint fieldwork for collection of plant samples and ethno-medicinal data from different habitats of Odisha and other places. Laboratory work and animal experiments will be conducted by the Centre for Biotechnology.