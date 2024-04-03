Young voters to be deciding factor in many seats in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the heightened focus on new and young voters, who have emerged as a strong demographic cohort, the simultaneous Assembly and general elections in Odisha are poised to witness a paradigm shift in electoral dynamics.

As per the Election Commission of India, the percentage of new voters (18-19 years) in the state has gone up from 1.72 per cent (pc) in 2019 to 2.3 pc in 2024 and that of young voters in the age group of 29-39 years has surged to 20.5 pc from around 18 pc.

The number of first-time voters in the latest electoral roll is around eight lakh of the total 3.35 crore voters. Their number is more than 6,000 in 44 of the 147 Assembly segments. The new voters include 4.6 lakh men and 3.4 lakh women. As many as 68.8 lakh voters are from the 20-29 year age group.

Polling by young voters has also increased significantly over the years, attracting political parties to centre their focus on the section and chalk out strategies to woo them. While BJP has been constantly nursing the youth vote bank after they catapulted the party to power in several states in last one decade, the BJD for the first time has been very aggressive in targeting the young mass with new policies and schemes that are aimed at addressing the concerns and aspirations of the youth electorate. Congress has also recognised the importance of the youth vote and unveiled tailored initiatives to motivate them.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have garnered significant traction among the youth with their respective leadership styles and policy initiatives. Modi’s charisma, dynamic leadership, and emphasis on development have resonated strongly with young voters, particularly those aspiring for economic opportunities and infrastructural growth.