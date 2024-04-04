BJP, BJD take turns to knock CEO door over MCC violation

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday petitioned the chief electoral officer (CEO) against BJD for enticing voters by distributing saree and Nabin Odisha Magic Cards among women, students and youth ahead of elections.

A delegation led by state vice-president Golak Mohapatra met the CEO and drew his attention to distribution of sarees among women at a Misran Parva organised at Belabanisahi village in Parjang Assembly constituency in the presence of sitting MLA and BJD nominee of the seat Nrusingha Charan Sahu. The function was also attended by Karunakar Hembram, a member of the Special Development Council, in violation of the election code of conduct, the delegation alleged and said BJD is using government officials for organising special programme for distribution of Nabin Odisha Magic Card which will provide access to various facilities such as travel concession in bus, train and flight, access to phone and data recharge and Wi-Fi, e-libraries, personalities development courses and opportunities to earn while studying.

Such programmes are being organised in educational institutions by government officials of the locality where money is also distributed among students and youth. This not only violates the sanctity of the institutions but students are being induced to vote for the BJD, Mohapatra said.

State BJP secretary Kasturi Mishra, spokespersons Satyabrata Panda, Sonali Sahu and election cell coordinator Jayant Jena were part of the delegation.

On the other hand, BJD moved the Election Commission of India alleging BJP’s Bargarh LS candidate Pradeep Purohit and MLA candidate from Bipepur Sanat Gadtia violated the model code of conduct by attending the golden jubilee celebrations of government school at Balitikira in Bargarh district. In a memorandum submitted to the CEO, BJD alleged both the candidates addressed the function organised at the school on April 1.