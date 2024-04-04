Days after joining BJP, Sidhanta slams CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Ex-MP and newly inducted BJP leader Sidhanta Mohapatra on Wednesday targeted his former boss, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for skipping the state-level Utkal Divas celebrations and sending his representative to the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das.

Addressing his first media conference at the state BJP office after his nomination from Digapahandi Assembly seat, Mohapatra said the chief minister addressed the function organised by the state government here on April 1 virtually. “It is a matter of concern that the chief minister did not think it fit to attend the state-level celebration and send his representative to Suando village, the birthplace of the great son of the soil, on Utkal Divas. This has not only hurt me but all Odias who take pride in Gopabandhu,” he said.

In fact, the actor-turned-politician was referring to the visit of 5T chairman VK Pandian to Suando where he garlanded the statue of Gopabandhu Das and paid tributes to the great sons of soil who contributed to the formation of separate Odisha state on the basis of language.