Family matters for parties to fight election in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With each passing election, dynasty politics seems to have increasingly become the norm - and not an aberration - in Odisha’s electoral landscape.

A look at the surge in the number and name of contenders from political families says it all. Be it BJD, BJP and Congress, every party loves to lecture on dynasty politics only to practise it at the end.

While the infusion of fresh blood with familiar surnames has changed the existing political dynamics, it signals towards their familial dominance in the state’s political landscape.