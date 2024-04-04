HEIs in Odisha to get cash awards for securing NAAC grades

BHUBANESWAR: Higher educational institutions (HEIs) will be given financial incentives for securing a NAAC grade from the new academic session.

The Higher Education department has recently notified that a financial incentive program will be initiated to promote quality education in higher education institutions, both government and non-government aided colleges in the state. Under it, the institutions can earn rewards in terms of cash incentives based on their National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score, starting from the 2024-25 academic session.

As per the government decision, a college or university securing an ‘A++’ NAAC grade will receive Rs 15 lakh as incentive while those scoring ‘A+’ and ‘A’ grades can earn Rs 10 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh respectively. Similarly, institutions which secure a ‘B++’ will get Rs 6 lakh and the ones with ‘B+’, ‘B’ grades would be sanctioned Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively. Institutions can use the financial aid to enhance learning experience, facilities, faculty development and student support services.

A decision in this regard was taken last year by the department’s commissioner-cum-secretary Aravind Agarwal as the institutions had been shying away from the assessment. The University Grants Commission (UGC) mandates NAAC grades for recognition under section 12B of the UGC Act and receiving Central grants. As per UGC’s Odisha analysis report of accreditation, among 1,047 degree and 110 PG colleges in Odisha, NAAC has so far accredited a meagre 86 colleges (both autonomous and general). Among 20 public universities including technical ones, currently, only Berhampur, Fakir Mohan, Ravenshaw, Utkal, Sambalpur and National Law universities have valid accreditation.