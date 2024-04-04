Man hacks wife to death, chops body into pieces in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon and chopped her body into 20 pieces in Boudh town within Model police limits on Tuesday night.

The gruesome murder took place at Brundaban village. Police identified the deceased as Ambruti Nag (31). Her husband and accused Sanatan Nag, aged around 35 years, is on the run after committing the crime.

The couple lived in Tikira Sahi of Brundaban village. Locals said Sanatan, a daily wager, was a habitual drunkard and used to quarrel with his wife regularly. On occasions, he also physically assaulted Ambruti in an inebriated condition.

On Tuesday night, the accused again returned home in an inebriated condition and picked up a fight with his wife. The heated exchange between the couple turned ugly when Sanatan picked up a sharp weapon and attacked Ambruti. The woman suffered deep cut injuries and bled to death.

Finding his wife dead, the accused reportedly chopped her body into more than 20 pieces. Subsequently, he locked the front door of the house from inside and escaped through the back door.

Sources said though neighbours heard the couple fighting in the night, they did not take the matter seriously as it was a regular affair. The gruesome murder came to light on Wednesday morning after villagers noticed blood stains in front of the house. Suspecting foul play, they informed the local police.

Later in the day, a team from Boudh Model police station rushed to Brundaban village. The cops broke open the door and recovered Ambruti’s chopped body parts.

Police sent the woman’s mutilated body to the local hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are underway to nab the accused who is on the run, said an official of Boudh Model police station.