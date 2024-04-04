Not waiting for nomination, Congman Himansu embarks on 61-day mission

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Congress might be taking its own time to decide the candidate for Tirtol assembly constituency but Himansu Mallick is in no mood to waste any. The MLA ticket aspirant has started making door-to-door visits in all 61 panchayats within the constituency to reach out to the constituents.

Titled ‘61 Panchayats for 61 Days’, Mallick’s innovative campaign focuses on engaging with all sections of society, particularly women and youth, across the constituency. Each day, accompanied by his supporters, he visits one panchayat, converses with locals over tea from 6 am to 9 am. He makes it a point to meet women in the panchayat and seek their support and blessings for the election.

In the afternoon, Mallick engages in ‘Hrudaya Katha’ (heart-to-heart), holding discussions with various groups including senior citizens, youth clubs and members of the civil society in the respective panchayats.

Mallick’s campaigning efforts have garnered admiration from locals, particularly women and youth, who have assured him of support in the election. Despite losing to his BJD rival in the last Assembly election in 2019, Mallick has strengthened his grassroots base, instilling confidence among the masses.