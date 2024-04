BHUBANESWAR: Adopting a cautious strategy of drop and repeat, the BJD on Wednesday announced candidates for five more Lok Sabha and 27 Assembly constituencies.

Nine sitting MLAs were dropped from the party’s second list which was declared by Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, while eight legislators have been renominated from their present constituencies.

Manjulata Mandal who represented Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat is the only sitting MP to be renominated while the party fielded BJP leader Bhrugu Buxipatra from Berhampur parliamentary constituency hours after he resigned from the saffron party and joined the regional outfit. Outgoing MP and former union minister Chandra Sekhar Sahu was dropped.

The change in Berhampur Lok Sabha candidate was under consideration of BJD leadership since Pradeep Panigrahy was pitched by BJP from the constituency. Buxipatra’s resignation had indicated his switching the camp to the ruling party. Appointment of Sahu as chairman of the manifesto committee as well as vice-president of the party soon after Buxipatra’s resignation from BJP only confirmed the speculations.

The BJD fielded former minister Surendra Singh Bhoi, who resigned from Congress and joined the regional outfit last week, from Balangir parliamentary constituency. Former Balangir MP Kalikesh Singhdeo who unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2019 has already been fielded from Balangir Assembly segment.

The regional outfit fielded Parineeta Mishra from Bargarh Lok Sabha seat. Parineeta is wife of Susanta Mishra, vice-president of Bargarh district BJP Sukanta Mishra who recently resigned from the saffron party. Sources said Parineeta, a homemaker, has the support of Susanta Singh, sitting BJD MLA from Bhatli and a heavyweight from the region. The party dropped another sitting MP Chandrani Murmu from Keonjhar and fielded former BJP leader Dhanurjoy Sidhu from the constituency.