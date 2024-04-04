Odisha: Janardan Dehuri’s lone fight in Sundargarh LS seat

ROURKELA: With hardly any popular leader left, Sundargarh district Congress committee (SDCC) president Janardan Dehuri as the party’s Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) nominee faces the biggest challenge of his life to keep the Congress vote bank intact.

Though the chances of the Congress winning the prestigious Sundargarh LS seat against the mighty BJP and BJD look remote, the onus to contain further erosion of traditional votes of Congress rests on Dehuri. In fact, expectations pinned on Dehuri, a former MLA of Bonai, are higher than his ability and stature, claimed a section of Congressmen. They fear Dehury may have to settle for less than two lakh votes in the election.

In 2004, the defeated Congress nominee and two-time MP Frida Topno had polled 2,96,886 votes, while former Congress chief minister Hemanand Biswal in 2009 won from Sundargarh polling 2,80,054 votes. In 2014 and 2019, Biswal and four-time Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey as Congress nominees for the LS seat were placed third securing 2,69,335 and 2,68, 218 votes respectively. In past four elections, the Congress had secured around 2.68 lakh to 2.97 lakh votes, but then the Congress candidates were heavyweights.

Congress insiders point out that Dehuri once won Bonai Assembly seat back in 1997 in the by-poll. Till his nomination as SDCC president nine years ago, he was not even known to the Congress rank and file beyond the Bonai Assembly constituency (AC). Dehuri contesting as Independent candidate from Bonai AC against the official Congress nominee in 2014 had barely got 6,025 votes.