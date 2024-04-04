Odisha: Locked by ward members for misappropriation of stipend amount, PEO spends night in office

BALASORE: A panchayat executive officer (PEO) in Balasore’s Basta block spent the entire Tuesday night in his office after local ward members locked him inside alleging misappropriation of their stipend amount.

PEO of Mathani panchayat Bhagabat Biswal was rescued from his office by sarpanch Mamata Sit on Wednesday. Mamata also assured the irate ward members of taking up their issue with higher officials.

Sources said ward members are entitled to get a stipend of Rs 240 per month. However, those in Mathani panchayat did not receive their stipend for two months. When PEO Bhagabat reached the panchayat office on Tuesday, a group of ward members demanded their pending dues. A heated argument ensued following which the angry ward members locked Bhagabat inside his office. When villagers tried to intervene, the ward members asked them to stay away from the matter.

Mamata said the ward members did not get their stipend for two months as meetings could not be held in the panchayat office due to the statewide strike by sarpanchs over pay hike. “I will hold discussion with the officials concerned over the pending dues of ward members,” she added.

Bhagabat said that he acted as per the government guideline and was not at fault.