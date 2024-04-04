Odisha: Residents shut down Birmitrapur town demanding action against anti-socials

ROURKELA: Local residents shut down Birmitrapur town in Sundargarh district on Wednesday demanding action against anti-socials of a particular community who are reportedly causing communal disharmony and indulging in criminal activities.

The bandh was observed after a clash broke out between two communities on Monday night leaving two youths injured.

Social activist Jagdish Agarwal (76) said the shutdown call was given by town residents. All shops downed their shutters voluntarily during the bandh. But essential services were not hampered. He said the shutdown reflected the popular sentiment of town residents about the lack of police action against some anti-social elements of a particular community who are frequently trying to harm the area’s communal harmony.

Agarwal said earlier during Ganesh Puja immersion, attempts were made to ignite tension in the town. Besides, frequent incidents of eve-teasing, law and order situations and criminal activities carried out by the anti-social elements have angered the locals. “People from all walks of life voluntarily participated in the bandh demanding strict police action against the law-breakers,” he added.