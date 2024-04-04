Odisha: Residents shut down Birmitrapur town demanding action against anti-socials

ROURKELA: Local residents shut down Birmitrapur town in Sundargarh district on Wednesday demanding action against anti-socials of a particular community who are reportedly causing communal disharmony and indulging in criminal activities.
The bandh was observed after a clash broke out between two communities on Monday night leaving two youths injured.
Social activist Jagdish Agarwal (76) said the shutdown call was given by town residents. All shops downed their shutters voluntarily during the bandh. But essential services were not hampered. He said the shutdown reflected the popular sentiment of town residents about the lack of police action against some anti-social elements of a particular community who are frequently trying to harm the area’s communal harmony.
Agarwal said earlier during Ganesh Puja immersion, attempts were made to ignite tension in the town. Besides, frequent incidents of eve-teasing, law and order situations and criminal activities carried out by the anti-social elements have angered the locals. “People from all walks of life voluntarily participated in the bandh demanding strict police action against the law-breakers,” he added.
Normalcy was restored at around 3 pm after police assured the agitating residents of a crackdown on those breaking the law and to arrest the remaining culprits involved in the Monday night’s clash.
Sources said after tension flared up on Monday night, police immediately deployed 10 platoons of force to control the situation. On Tuesday, police conducted flag march twice in Birmitrapur town to restore confidence and also convened a peace committee meeting. Besides, three accused from one group and one from the other were arrested and produced in court.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Birmitrapur Sushant Das said the bandh was peaceful and police are keeping a watchful eye on the troublemakers. The popular Gupteswar Mela of Birmitrapur town, which was closed after the clash, has been reopened. The situation is under control and police deployment at strategic locations would continue.