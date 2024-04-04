One arrested for uploading obscene pix of ex-girlfriend in Odisha

JAJPUR: Panikoili police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly posting obscene pictures of his ex-girlfriend on social media after she broke up with him. The accused has been identified as Brahmananda Palei of Nuapada-Patharapada village in Jajpur district.

According to police, Palei befriended the girl from the same area and they entered into a love relationship about 10 years back when the victim was a minor (17 years). The accused allegedly shot some obscene photographs and video of their intimate moments during their relationship.

The two continued their affair till last year when the victim severed ties with the accused as her family fixed her marriage with another youth to be solemnised later this month. Aggrieved over her refusal, the accused posted obscene pictures of the victim on the social media platform which went viral.

After the girl got to know about her pictures going viral, she filed a complaint with the local police on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

“The accused had posted nude pictures of the victim on social media platforms as she broke up with him. We have arrested him and the mobile used in the crime has been seized,” said a police official.

The accused was forwarded to court and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.