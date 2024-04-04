Orissa HC awards Rs 5L to student for result delay

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to a private candidate of Sambalpur University whose final examination was withheld.

In its order, the HC observed universities hold a significant responsibility towards their students, particularly in efficient administration of examinations and timely publication of results. The court said the processes are fundamental to the academic journey of students and any lapse can have serious implications on their academic progress, career prospects, and overall well-being.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “If universities fail in these responsibilities, it can be argued that they should provide compensation to the affected students. This could be in the form of financial compensation, course credits, or other measures that acknowledge and rectify the inconvenience caused. Such a provision not only serves as a remedial measure but also underscores the accountability of educational institutions.”

The observation came while the court on March 28 directed Sambalpur University to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to Bibhuti Bhusan Barik for confirming that he had passed the Bachelor in Commerce (BCom) course, 12 years after declaring him failed. However, Justice Panigrahi said, “It is important to note that while compensation can provide some relief, it does not absolve universities of their responsibilities. Universities must strive to prevent such lapses in the first place through robust systems, regular audits, and a commitment to student welfare.”