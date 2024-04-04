Orissa HC dismisses PIL as pvt interest litigation, imposes Rs 2,000 fine on petitioner

CUTTACK: A petition filed in the form of public interest litigation on non-execution of its own orders by Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) was dismissed as a ‘private interest litigation’ by the Orissa High Court on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the petitioner and the amount has to be deposited in the account of Orissa High Court Legal Services Committee within one month. The high court, in its order, said the petitioner (Bimalendu Pradhan) had booked a flat constructed by a real estate firm in Bhubaneswar. Raising some grievance against the builder, the petitioner had approached ORERA. On June 12, 2018, ORERA directed the builder to complete the petitioner’s apartment and hand over possession within two months and pay interest for delay in delivery.

The petitioner ventured to file a writ application in the nature of a PIL raising a grievance that there is no mechanism for execution of the order of ORERA. The ORERA expressed its inability to execute its order and all its orders are being transmitted to the civil courts for execution in the light of section 16 (2) of the Odisha Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Amendment Rules, 2019.