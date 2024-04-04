Ticket denial a plot against Gamangs: alleges Shishir

BHUBANESWAR: Congress leader Shishir Gamang has alleged that denial of tickets to his family members was part of a conspiracy to defeat the party in the ensuing elections in the state.

Shishir, who was hoping for a Congress ticket from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat alleged that party tickets were given to aspirants after striking deals with them. Referring to statements of president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak about the party’s policy of one family formula, he questioned how four tickets were given to family members of Bhujabal Majhi.

While Majhi was given ticket for Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat, his daughter Lipika was nominated from Dabugaon Assembly seat. Besides, his relatives were given tickets from Kotpad and Nabarangpur Assembly seats.

The Congress, which announced first phase nomination for eight Lok Sabha and 49 Assembly seats, completely ignored the Gamang family members including former chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his wife Hema Gamang. Shishir alleged that several such Congress leaders including Amita Biswal, the daughter of former chief minister Hemananda Biswal, have also been ignored by the party.

Shishir announced he will take the next step after consulting with his supporters and bring the irregularities in Congress ticket distribution to the notice of the central leadership soon. Members of the Gamang family had rejoined Congress in January, 2023.