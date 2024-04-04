VIMSAR’s contractual faculty resent exclusion from voting in EB poll

SAMBALPUR: Contractual doctors of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla, expressing discontentment over the decision of the authorities to exclude them from voting in the upcoming election of executive body (EB) members, met the director on Wednesday and demanded voting rights.

They submitted a letter to the director stating, “The VIMSAR Act 2013 has laid down the process for EB formation. On the page 12 of the act, point number 20 (1), clearly mentions that among the other members who can be part of the EB include two persons being Head of Department of the institute to be elected amongst the faculties and Professors, and it is nowhere mentioned that they should not be contractual.”

They further mentioned that, last week, the dean of the institution submitted a declaration to National Medical Council (NMC) recognising the position of the contractual doctors and their contribution as faculty members. Moreover, without them the MBBS and many MD seats will be de-recognised. Also departments like Nephrology. Neurology, Plastic Surgery and Paediatric Surgery are managed only by contractual faculty. However, to their surprise, in the notification dated March 30, 2024 on EB elections, the authorities have discriminated against the contractual doctors by excluding them from voting. “The notice is unconstitutional, arbitrary and violates the principle of natural justice,” the letter further stated.