30-yr-old man gets 10-year jail term for raping minor in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A court in Kendrapara on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Rajkanika seven years back.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on convict Rajesh Mallick. Failure to pay the fine would result in additional jail term of 12 months.

On November 13, 2017, Mallick had lured the three-year-old minor girl with chocolates to an isolated place where he sexually assaulted her. He also threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the matter to anyone. However, the minor informed her parents about the incident following which they lodged an FIR the next day.

Basing on the FIR, police arrested Mallick under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Special public prosecutor Manoj Sahu said the verdict was pronounced basing on the statements of 17 witnesses and the medical reports.