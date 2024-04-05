After Bhoi’s exit, no takers for Congress ticket in Odisha's Titilagarh

BALANGIR: Three-time Congress MLA Surendra Singh Bhoi’s switch to the BJD which fielded him as the Balangir Lok Sabha candidate has stirred the political equation of the grand old party in Titilagarh assembly constituency (AC).

“Till his shocking exit, it was being assumed that he would contest from the segment as Congress candidate. But he swam with the current,” said a Congress leader requesting anonymity.

Bhoi’s decision has left the Congress party in an embarrassing situation. He was associated with the party for 38 years and considered a heavyweight from the region.

He represented Saintala Assembly seat during 1995-2000 and 2000-2004 and Titilagarh, after delimitation, in 2009-14. He also served as a minister in the JB Patnaik government.

His exit has exposed the Congress’ inability to see the writing on the wall and groom the next generation leadership in Titilagarh. “Who could believe that a leader of Bhoi’s standing would take such a step for personal gain,” was the reaction of a Congress leader from the Assembly segment.