BJD’s cup of woes spills over ticket distribution

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the political musical chair in Odisha has assumed breakneck speed in the run up to the polls, the ruling BJD on Thursday suffered yet another setback with sitting MLA from Athamallik Ramesh Chandra Sai and former deputy speaker Ram Chandra Panda leaving the regional outfit on Thursday.

Sai, who had won with a margin of over 47,000 votes in the 2019 election from the constituency, was replaced by former Works secretary Nalini Kanta Pradhan. Pradhan had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Sambalpur. In his resignation letter to the chief minister and party president Naveen Patnaik, Sai said he served the party for the last five years and wants to quit on personal ground. Sai is the second sitting MLA after Parshuram Dhada of Soro who resigned from the party after announcement of second phase of candidates by the regional outfit.

Panda’s resignation came a day after former BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra was given ticket for the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat hours after he quit the saffron party and joined BJD. Panda targeted the BJD leadership over the issue and stated that it was very disturbing that Baxipatra was given a ticket in this manner.

Panda had joined BJD in 2017 after resigning from BJP. The former deputy speaker alleged that the party had assured to field him from the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, but it did not even consult him while inducting Baxipatra and nominating him from the seat.