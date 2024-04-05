Hospitals in Odisha instructed to disengage senior residents having private practice

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed all clinical establishments to disengage senior resident doctors of government medical college and hospitals, district headquarter hospitals and other health facilities who have been found to be indulging in private practice.

Director of medical education and training (DMET)-cum-chairman of state regulatory committee Dr Sachidananda Mohanty has asked all owners/chairpersons/CEOs of private hospitals and clinical establishments not to engage and disengage the resident doctors, who are having private practice with immediate effect.

All clinical establishments will have to ensure that the senior resident doctors do not have private practice. Failure to comply with it will result in appropriate action against the clinical establishment and the engaged doctor, he said.

The DMET has also urged the dean and principal of all medical college and hospitals, directors of Capital Hospital, Rourkela Government Hospital and Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, VIMSAR and chief district medical and public health officers to instruct all clinical establishments in their jurisdiction to act immediately.

Earlier this year, in a bid to retain MBBS graduates of government medical colleges, the Health department had asked private healthcare institutions not to engage any doctor unless they obtain an affidavit from them confirming they are not violating any bond provision for post PG service.

In January, the department had modified the two-year service bond conditions for MBBS passouts and made it clear that the medical graduates joining private hospitals registered under Odisha Clinical Establishment (Control and Regulation) Act will have to submit an affidavit sworn in before an executive magistrate to the effect that they are not violating any bond provision for the post PG service and have fulfilled all the conditions.