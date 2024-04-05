Man dies after falling into open drain in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The apathy of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) claimed yet another life as a 47-year-old labourer died after falling into an open drain at Mahima Nagar within CRRI police limits here late on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Khan (47) from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. Locals spotted him lying in the drain on Thursday morning and informed police. Khan was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Locals alleged the drain has been left open for the last over one month. While the contractor has been sitting pretty, the CMC has turned a blind eye to the issue which ultimately resulted in the tragedy.

“Students of a college and at least three schools use the route and the civic authorities are risking their as well as our lives. When we requested the contractor to cover it, he said he cannot do so as the model code of conduct is in place. The MCC was imposed only a few days back, but the drain has been left open since long,” a local alleged.

Cuttack Mayor Subhas Singh tried to shift the blame on the deceased hinting he was inebriated when he fell into it. “The drain cleaning work is going on keeping in view the upcoming monsoon season. It is not possible that a man in his senses will die after falling into a drain which is only around 1.5 feet deep and wide,” Singh said.