Odisha CEO visits Sambalpur, reviews poll readiness

SAMBALPUR: Chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Thursday visited Sambalpur to review the election preparedness and law and order situation of four Parliamentary constituencies which will go to polls next month.

Briefing mediapersons, the CEO said elections will be conducted in Bargarh and Sundargarh on May 20. Similarly, Sambalpur and Dhenkanal will go to polls on May 25. “During this period, the temperature is expected to remain high and there are chances of heatwave and low pressure. Discussion was held on putting in place adequate arrangements for smooth polling.

“We discussed measures to ensure polling and police personnel perform their duties without any inconvenience. Their welfare is our highest priority. Facilities for elderly and PwD voters were also discussed,” Dhal said.

He further informed that the law and order situation was under control. The Maoist situation in some districts is comparatively better than what it was in 2019. A strong vigil will be kept to curb false voting. Polling visuals from at least 60 per cent booths will be webcast live. The collectors, CEO and returning officers will closely monitor the situation. “We are confident of conducting a free, fair and peaceful election,” he added.

Dhal was accompanied by additional CEO N Thirumala Naik and joint CEO Pramod Kumar Sahoo. RDC, North Srikant Prusty, IG, North Himanchu Lal, IG, North-Central, Satyabrata Bhoi and DIG, West Niti Shekhar were present.