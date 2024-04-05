Odisha government transfers four IPS officers following ECI order

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday transferred four IPS officers in compliance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) orders.

IG-ranked officer Ashish Kumar Singh was shifted and Sanjay Kumar Kaushal, a 2003 batch officer and IG Vigilance, was posted as the new Central Range IG in place of the former.

"Kaushal has to join his new assignment immediately without availing joining time," read a notification issued by the Home department.

DIG Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) Umashankar Dash was posted as Angul SP. He replaced 2012 batch officer Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.

Another officer, Prakash R, who was DIG Vigilance, was transferred and posted as Cuttack DCP, replacing Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Similarly, Brijesh Kumar Rai, a 2009 batch officer and DIG Intelligence in-charge security wing, was transferred and posted as Rourkela SP in place of Mitrabhanu Mahapatra.

Mishra, Singh and Mahapatra have been directed to report to the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack.

The ECI had ordered the transfer of six officers and asked the Chief Secretary to form a panel of three names for each for their posting. The transfers were ordered amid allegations by the BJP of an unholy nexus between officials and the ruling Biju Janata Dal.