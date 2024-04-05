Parineeta’s nomination: BJD shoots two birds with one stone

BARGARH: Hours after BJP’s district unit vice-president and party ticket aspirant for Bhatli Assembly seat Sushant Mishra joined the BJD, his wife Parineeta Mishra was declared the ruling party’s candidate for Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

It was a swift operation by the ruling party which not only poached the BJP leader with stronghold in a Bargarh segment but also rewarded him with nomination of his wife. By playing the woman card in the key Lok Sabha constituency, the BJD has shot two birds with one stone.

Mishra was an aspirant for BJP ticket from Bhatli seat. However, the saffron party nominated its state secretary Irasis Acharya as the candidate for the Assembly seat which left him slighted.

Starting his political career with Congress, Mishra went on to be a close confidant of veteran leader Prakash Debata from Sohela and played his representative on several occasions during the latter’s tenure as MLA as well as minister. While he was being seen as the political successor of Debata, he left Congress following a rift within the party and unsuccessfully contested as an Independent candidate from Sohela in 2014 and later joined BJP.