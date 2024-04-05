Workshop on maritime search and rescue in Odisha's Paradip

PARADIP: A two-day Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) workshop was organised by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) bringing together stakeholders from across the state here.

The workshop was attended by representatives from various key agencies including the Indian National Maritime Coordination Centre (INMCC), Odisha Maritime Academy (OMA), Paradip Port Authorities, department of Fisheries, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), marine police, Odisha State police, customs, Forest department, and other stakeholders.

It aimed to facilitate exchange of expertise among shareholders, take responsibility for maritime search and rescue operations within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, preparedness among various agencies in addressing maritime search and rescue challenges along the coast of Odisha. Inaugurating the workshop, DIG Sanjay Negi, Commander of the Coast Guard District in Odisha, underscored seamless collaboration among agencies to ensure effective Maritime SAR operations and enhance the safety of maritime domains.

The workshop served as a crucial platform for participants to gain experience, foster optimal synergy, and enhance preparedness to safeguard lives and property at sea.