17-yr-old girl raped after being offered lift home in Odisha

JAJPUR: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of offering her a lift on his motorcycle at Arthagaon within Brahmabarada police limits here.

Police identified the accused as Dillip Kumar Khuntia of Birabhanu village. According to the complaint filed by the 17-year-old survivor’s father, the girl had gone alone to attend ‘Chapoi Melan’ at Mangarajpur on Wednesday morning. After the festival got over in the evening, she was returning home on foot when the accused riding a motorcycle stopped her.

As Khuntia was going in the same direction, he offered the girl a lift to Brahmabarada. The minor agreed and sat on the bike. However, instead of taking the route to Brahmabarada, the accused headed towards Kuakhia. He took her to a secluded place in Jajpur Road area and raped her. After sexually assaulting the girl, Khuntia left her near her village in the night.

On reaching home, the minor narrated her ordeal to her parents following which a complaint was lodged with Brahmabarada police the next day. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Khuntia. Police also seized the accused’s motorcycle used in the crime.

Investigating officer Bibhuti Bhusan Mohapatra said medical examination of the accused and the survivor was conducted at Dharmasala community health centre. Khuntia was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.