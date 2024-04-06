Already delayed, key infra projects in Odisha may drag further due to poll process

ROURKELA: Several infrastructure projects moving either at a snail pace or stuck over land hurdles are set for further trouble with no progress expected on land clearance in the next three months till end of the simultaneous general elections.
Next, there would be the unavoidable monsoon break of at least three months to halt construction activities.
The Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project is a glaring example. Following a PIL filed by the Sachetan Nagarik Manch (SNM) in 2021 and pressure from the Odisha government, the Revenue Division Commissioner (Northern Division) had stepped in last year and set June 2023 deadline for completion of land acquisition for the project works in Sundargarh and Deogarh districts.
In past 10 months, the revenue authorities were given time extension at least five times for transfer of total required land to the East Coast Railway but to no avail, SNM president Bimal Bisi said. He pointed out that balance land of 76.5 acre in seven villages of Sundargarh and 123.83 acre in four villages of Deogarh wait to be handed over to the ECoR.
Given the poor track record and tardy approach of revenue authorities in Sundargarh and Deogarh, Bisi apprehends little progress on the balance land transfer with election process already set in.
Similarly, the Lahanda-Mitkundri high-level bridge in Nuagaon block has remained idle for two years after completion with approach roads on both sides not taken up for land acquisition hurdles. Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said the payment disbursement to the land losers is likely to start in a week and added that he has been pushing the district administration to fully complete land acquisition process without delay and not take plea of election preparation pressure. Oram said two new bridges near Katepur in Nuagaon block and Dalposh in Bisra block are also lying idle for long as approach roads could not be constructed due to delay in land acquisition.
Other projects that could get further delayed is expansion of the NH-320D through Bisra block and the under-construction road over bridge over the Kukudagate level-crossing on the intersection of the NH-320D at Bondamunda due to land acquisition hurdles. Sources said while expansion of NH-320D would start only after completion of land acquisition, the under-construction ROB is stuck on the Rourkela end for land hurdle.
With the Panposh sub-collector appointed as returning officer for Rourkela Assembly constituency it is unlikely the officer would have time to push for the land acquisition.