BJD announces candidates for nine Assembly seats in Odisha, 3 sitting MLAs repeated

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo on Friday announced the third list of nine candidates for Assembly seats renominating three out of four sitting MLAs including minister of state for Labour and Employees State Insurance Sarada Prasad Nayak. Out of the nine Assembly seats, four were won by BJP and one by Congress in 2019.

One of the major highlights of the third list was nomination of Prakash Chandra Behera from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat. Behera who was the president of the Cuttack district BJP had quit the saffron party on March 29, a day after sitting MP Bhatruhari Mahatab joined the party. BJD’s position in Cuttack parliamentary constituency will be strengthened because of candidature of Behera who was the district president of BJP and has good hold at the grassroots, party sources said.

Besides, BJD has renominated sitting MLA from Salipur Prasant Behera, an arch rival of Prakash who fought each other for the last two elections. Besides, the party has also renominated sitting MLA from Balasore Swarup Kumar Das.