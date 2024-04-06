Cruel summer forces candidates to burn midnight oil across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As the elections begin to gather tempo, the grueling heatwave has forced political leaders to change their campaign plans in the state to cope with the extreme weather.

On Friday, Bhubaneswar recorded 43.5 degree Celsius, the highest temperature of the summer so far. Also, the capital was the second hottest city in the entire country.

To escape the torture of the weather, candidates of the BJD, BJP and Congress are campaigning in two windows - between 9 am and 11.30 am and 3 pm to 9 pm. With the day temperature at its peak between 12 noon and 3pm, BJP’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate and sitting MP Aparajita Sarangi’s team carries out door-to-door campaigning and padyatra from 9 am to 12 pm and between 3 pm and 9 pm.

“Public meetings and rallies are also being planned mostly in the afternoon and evening to ensure voters and supporters are not put to any kind of inconvenience,” said a member of Sarangi’s campaign team.

However, with crucial campaigning time lost during the hottest parts of the day from 12 noon to 3 pm, candidates in some cases are going for late night campaigning to compensate for the loss. To compensate the lost time, Sarangi campaigns late into the night. “On Wednesday, the campaign was wrapped as late as 2 am,” he said.

Sarangi’s challenger Manmath Routray, BJD’s new face for the Bhubaneswar LS seat this time, has also worked out similar plans to ensure smooth campaigning during heatwave conditions.

According to campaign team members of Manmath, schedule of public outreach programmes has largely remained limited to the two windows - 9 am-12.30 pm and 3.30 pm-9 pm.