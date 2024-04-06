Election brings a dilemma for seasonal migrant workers in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: For migrant labourers of Odisha, voting is both a celebration of democracy and a dilemma. Every election, those who head out of the southern districts are able to return home to exercise their franchise but their counterparts from western Odisha find it difficult to participate in the biggest festival of democracy.

Odisha, despite being one of the states registering a high percentage of both traditional and seasonal labour migration, faces a huge challenge in ensuring voting by migrant workers.

Political party candidates arrange for their return to their native land prior to polling but their efforts bear fruit in southern Odisha only. In western districts, the number of labourers who return is just 20 per cent of the total migrant population.

As per the report, ‘Migration in India’ based on Periodic Labour Force Survey 2020-21, released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, there are 8.51 lakh labourers who migrate for jobs from the state. There are 10 migration prone districts in the state - Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada. Labourers from these districts migrate to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala for work.